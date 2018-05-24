A royal welcome awaits in Avatar’s new video

Avatar have released a video for their track The King Welcomes You To Avatar Country.

The song has been taken from the band’s latest album Avatar Country which launched earlier this year via Entertainment One in North America and Century Media Records across the rest of the world.

The Swedish outfit say: “Citizens! If the message hasn't been clear enough already, the King of Kings above all Kings ruling in the realm of Kings has decided to speak directly to his flock and let them know that The King Welcomes You To Avatar Country!”

The Johan Carlén-directed video has nods to rock icons including Slayer and Manowar and is packed with humorous touches. Watch it below.

Avatar will head out on the road across Europe this summer, which will include a set at the UK’s Download festival.

Avatar 2018 European tour dates

Jun 01: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 02: Nijmegen FortaRock, Netherlands

Jun 03: Nurburgring Rock Am Park, Germany

Jun 05: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Jun 06: Belfast The SSE Arena, UK

Jun 08: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 09: Hyvinkaa Rockfest, Finland

Jun 11: Almassera Rock City, Spain

Jun 12: Murcia Garaje Beat Club, Spain

Jun 13: Malaga Sala Paris 15, Spain

Jun 14: Zaragoza Centro Civico Delicias, Spain

Jun 16: Bretigny-Sur-Orge Download Festival, France

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jul 06: Kvinesdal Norway Rock Festival, Norway

Jul 07: Knislinge Helgeafestivalen, Sweden

Jul 14: Vizovice Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic