Author & Punisher cancel UK tour, re-book European dates

Author & Punisher have cancelled a scheduled February UK tour, with mainman Tristan Shone telling fans “it’s just too much of a risk to be traveling overseas at the moment.”

“Some good news and some bad news,” the San Diego musician announced on Instagram. “Unfortunately we will have to cancel upcoming February dates in the UK and postpone mainland EU shows until late March/April.

I have decided with the current omicron surge, we need to postpone February’s EU/UK tour to a later time. I wanted nothing more than to share the new album with you right as it is coming out but cases are at an all time high and it’s just too much of a risk to be traveling overseas at the moment. Trust me, when this settles I’ll be out there. I apologize to everyone who helped book and organize and to fans who planned to attend.”

Author & Punisher’s Drone Carrying Dread Tour will now visit:



Mar 28: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, POL

Mar 29: Wroclaw Akademia, POL

Mar 30: Prague Modra Vopice, CZE

Mar 31: Bratislava Randal Club, SLO



Apr 01: Zagreb Mocvara, CRO

Apr 02: Linz Kapu, AUT

Apr 03: Luzern Sedel, SWI

Apr 04: Milan Legend Club, ITA

Apr 05: Montpellier The Black Sheep, FRA

Apr 06: Barcelona Boveda, SPA

Apr07: Toulouse L’Ecluse Saint Pierre, FRA

Apr 09: Poitiers Le Confort Moderne , FRA

Apr 11: Antwerp Kavka, BEL



Austin, Texas industrial/ebm artist Mvtant will support on these dates.

Author & Punisher will then play

Apr 13: Vilnius Gallery 1986, LIT

Apr 14: Riga Melna Piektdiena, LAT

Apr 15: Tallinn Sveeta Bar, EST

Apr 16: St. Petersburg Latochka, RUS

Apr 17: Moscow Bumazhnaya Fabrika, RUS

A&P release new album Krüller via Relapse on February 11. Tool’s Justin Chancellor and Danny Carey are among the guest musicians on the album.