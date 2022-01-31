Author & Punisher cancel UK tour, re-book European dates

Author & Punisher have cancelled a scheduled February UK tour, with mainman Tristan Shone telling fans “it’s just too much of a risk to be traveling overseas at the moment.”
“Some good news and some bad news,” the San Diego musician announced on Instagram. “Unfortunately we will have to cancel upcoming February dates in the UK and postpone mainland EU shows until late March/April.
I have decided with the current omicron surge, we need to postpone February’s EU/UK tour to a later time. I wanted nothing more than to share the new album with you right as it is coming out but cases are at an all time high and it’s just too much of a risk to be traveling overseas at the moment. Trust me, when this settles I’ll be out there. I apologize to everyone who helped book and organize and to fans who planned to attend.”
Author & Punisher’s Drone Carrying Dread Tour will now visit:
Mar 28: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, POL
Mar 29: Wroclaw Akademia, POL
Mar 30: Prague Modra Vopice, CZE
Mar 31: Bratislava Randal Club, SLO
Apr 01: Zagreb Mocvara, CRO
Apr 02: Linz Kapu, AUT
Apr 03: Luzern Sedel, SWI
Apr 04: Milan Legend Club, ITA
Apr 05: Montpellier The Black Sheep, FRA
Apr 06: Barcelona Boveda, SPA
Apr07: Toulouse L’Ecluse Saint Pierre, FRA
Apr 09: Poitiers Le Confort Moderne , FRA
Apr 11: Antwerp Kavka, BEL
Austin, Texas industrial/ebm artist Mvtant will support on these dates.
Author & Punisher will then play
Apr 13: Vilnius Gallery 1986, LIT
Apr 14: Riga Melna Piektdiena, LAT
Apr 15: Tallinn Sveeta Bar, EST
Apr 16: St. Petersburg Latochka, RUS
Apr 17: Moscow Bumazhnaya Fabrika, RUS
A&P release new album Krüller via Relapse on February 11. Tool’s Justin Chancellor and Danny Carey are among the guest musicians on the album.