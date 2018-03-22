Auri Release New Trailer Ahead Of Debut Album

Auri have released a teaser video, which features the band discussing their song Them Thar Chanterelles, from their self-titled debut album, which is released tomorrow.

The band are the brainchild of Nightwish multi-instrumentalist Troy Donockley, and also feature his Nightwish cohort Tumoas Holopainen and singer Johanna Kurkela (Holopainen’s wife), with a sound described as a blend of Donockley’s own solo material, the cinematic scope of Holopainen’s 2014 solo album Music Inspired By The Life And Times Of Scrooge and Kurkela’s haunting, folk-laden vocals.

“The track came about totally organically with Johanna coming up with the melody for it whilst picking mushrooms,” Donockley tells Prog. “This then led to the story developing into what you hear on the album. We don’t want to give too much away as Tuomas is keen for the listener to create their own imagery, but I can tell you that we had a definite idea of what this track was about and where we saw it going once the melody was locked down. The basic gist of the story is that our muse is out in the woods looking for chanterelles, having had a tipple or two, and things take a magical turn. It’s a fantastical journey, as well as a brilliant way to close the album and end our adventure.”

Auri plan to perform live, but need to fit that around Nightwish’s busy schedule. Nightwish are currently on the road in support of the recently released best of Decades. They will headline Bloodstock Festival in the UK in August.