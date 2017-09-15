August Burns Red premiere new single The Frost

August Burns Red have released a stream of their new single.

It’s titled The Frost and it will feature on the band’s upcoming album Phantom Anthem, which will arrive on October 6 via Fearless.

It’s the second track taken from the follow-up to 2015’s Found In far Away Places – the band launched Invisible Enemy in July this year.

August Burns Red have a couple of live shows planned for October in the US and will return to Europe in March next year for further dates.

Find details below.

August Burns Red Phantom Anthem tracklist

King Of Sorrow Hero Of the Half Truth The Frost Lifeline Invisible Enemy Quake Coordinates Generations Float Dangerous Carbon Copy

Oct 07: Camden Rock Allegiance Fest, NJ

Oct 21: Sacramento Discovery Park, CA

Mar 08: Wiesbaden Schlachthoff, Germany

Mar 09: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Mar 10: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden

Mar 11: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden

Mar 12: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Mar 14: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Mar 15: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary

Mar 16: Munich Zenith, Germany

Mar 17: Stuttgart Schleierhalle, Germany

Mar 18: Brussels AB Club, Belgium

Mar 19: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Mar 20: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands

Mar 21: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Mar 22: Geneva Usine, Switzerland

Mar 23: Toulouse Le Metronum, France

Mar 24: Madrid Sala But, Spain

Mar 25: Barcelona Sala Razzmataz, Spain

Mar 27: Paris Le Machine, France

Mar 28: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Mar 29: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Mar 30: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Mar 31: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Apr 01: Erfurt Thuringhalle, Germany

