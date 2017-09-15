August Burns Red premiere new single The Frost

August Burns Red have released a stream of their new single.
It’s titled The Frost and it will feature on the band’s upcoming album Phantom Anthem, which will arrive on October 6 via Fearless.
It’s the second track taken from the follow-up to 2015’s Found In far Away Places – the band launched Invisible Enemy in July this year.
August Burns Red have a couple of live shows planned for October in the US and will return to Europe in March next year for further dates.
August Burns Red Phantom Anthem tracklist
- King Of Sorrow
- Hero Of the Half Truth
- The Frost
- Lifeline
- Invisible Enemy
- Quake
- Coordinates
- Generations
- Float
- Dangerous
- Carbon Copy
August Burns Red 2017⁄2018 tour dates
Oct 07: Camden Rock Allegiance Fest, NJ
Oct 21: Sacramento Discovery Park, CA
Mar 08: Wiesbaden Schlachthoff, Germany
Mar 09: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Mar 10: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden
Mar 11: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden
Mar 12: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Mar 14: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic
Mar 15: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary
Mar 16: Munich Zenith, Germany
Mar 17: Stuttgart Schleierhalle, Germany
Mar 18: Brussels AB Club, Belgium
Mar 19: Hannover Capitol, Germany
Mar 20: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands
Mar 21: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Mar 22: Geneva Usine, Switzerland
Mar 23: Toulouse Le Metronum, France
Mar 24: Madrid Sala But, Spain
Mar 25: Barcelona Sala Razzmataz, Spain
Mar 27: Paris Le Machine, France
Mar 28: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland
Mar 29: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Mar 30: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Mar 31: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Apr 01: Erfurt Thuringhalle, Germany