Trending

August Burns Red premiere new single The Frost

By News  

August Burns Red release their new single The Frost - from upcoming album Phantom Anthem

August Burns Red
August Burns Red

August Burns Red have released a stream of their new single.

It’s titled The Frost and it will feature on the band’s upcoming album Phantom Anthem, which will arrive on October 6 via Fearless.

It’s the second track taken from the follow-up to 2015’s Found In far Away Places – the band launched Invisible Enemy in July this year.

August Burns Red have a couple of live shows planned for October in the US and will return to Europe in March next year for further dates.

Find details below.

August Burns Red Phantom Anthem tracklist

  1. King Of Sorrow
  2. Hero Of the Half Truth
  3. The Frost
  4. Lifeline
  5. Invisible Enemy
  6. Quake
  7. Coordinates
  8. Generations
  9. Float
  10. Dangerous
  11. Carbon Copy

August Burns Red 2017⁄2018 tour dates

Oct 07: Camden Rock Allegiance Fest, NJ
Oct 21: Sacramento Discovery Park, CA
Mar 08: Wiesbaden Schlachthoff, Germany
Mar 09: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Mar 10: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden
Mar 11: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden
Mar 12: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Mar 14: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic
Mar 15: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary
Mar 16: Munich Zenith, Germany
Mar 17: Stuttgart Schleierhalle, Germany
Mar 18: Brussels AB Club, Belgium
Mar 19: Hannover Capitol, Germany
Mar 20: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands
Mar 21: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Mar 22: Geneva Usine, Switzerland
Mar 23: Toulouse Le Metronum, France
Mar 24: Madrid Sala But, Spain
Mar 25: Barcelona Sala Razzmataz, Spain
Mar 27: Paris Le Machine, France
Mar 28: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland
Mar 29: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Mar 30: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Mar 31: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Apr 01: Erfurt Thuringhalle, Germany

August Burns Red - Phantom Anthem album review