August Burns Red return with new video and album details

August Burns Red have announced their return with a new single and details on their upcoming eighth studio album.
The follow-up to 2015’s Found In far Away Places is titled Phantom Anthem and will arrive on October 6 via Fearless. To mark the news, the US outfit have launched a video for their new single Invisible Enemy.
The eye-catching promo sees the band reimagined as puppets and was directed by Samuel Halleen and Raptor House Effects.
A statement on the video reads: “The band’s most iconic videos are reenacted by 3D marionette versions of themselves, with no details spared.
“To the clothes they wear on stage, to the small details in their personal instruments, this video truly captures the energy of August Burns Red’s commanding presence and even includes some of the band’s top fans in the video.”
August Burns Red are currently on tour across the UK and have further European and US dates planned over the coming weeks and months.
Find their live dates below, along with the new video, the Phantom Anthem tracklist and cover art.
August Burns Red Phantom Anthem tracklist
- King Of Sorrow
- Hero Of the Half Truth
- The Frost
- Lifeline
- Invisible Enemy
- Quake
- Coordinates
- Generations
- Float
- Dangerous
- Carbon Copy
August Burns Red 2017 tour dates
Jul 28: London Underworld, UK
Jul 29: Bristol The Fleece, UK
Jul 30: Manchester Sound Control, UK
Jul 31: London Underworld, UK
Aug 01: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Aug 03: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Aug 04: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Aug 05: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden
Aug 07 Helsinki Tavastia, Finland
Aug 08: Tallinn Tapper, Estonia
Aug 09: Riga Melna Piektdiena, Latvia
Aug 10: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
Aug 11: Josefov Brutal Assault, Czech Republic
Aug 12: Bildein Picture On, Austria
Aug 13: Rasnov Rockstadt Extreme, Romania
Aug 14: Sofia Mixtape 5, Belgium
Aug 16: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary
Aug 17: Dinkelsbuehl Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 18: Allstedt Destruction Derby, Germany
Aug 19: Hamburg Elb Riot, Germany
Aug 20: Stuttgart Universum, Germany
Aug 21: Zurich Earshakerdays, Switzerland
Aug 22: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria
Aug 23: Aschaffenburg Colas Saal, Germany
Aug 24: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Aug 25: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany
Aug 27: Antwerp Trix Club, Belgium
Aug 28: Paris Petit Bain, France
Oct 07: Camden Rock Allegiance Fest, NJ
Oct 15: Houston Open Air Festival, TX
Oct 21: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA