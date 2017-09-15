Listen to Cradle Of Filth’s venomous new track Achingly Beautiful

Cradle Of Filth have released a lyric video for their new track Achingly Beautiful.

It’s the latest material taken from the band’s upcoming album Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay, which will arrive on September 22 via Nuclear Blast. They previously issued a promo for Heartbreak And Seance and a lyric promo for You Will Know The Lion By His Claw.

Frontman Dani Filth says: “Influenced by the stories of E.F Benson, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, H. Rider Haggard, Oscar Wilde, Arthur Machen and Algernon Blackwood to shame but a few, this song concerns itself with a spectral guest at a great masked ball who – deeply embedded in his cruel libertine nature, attends merely for merciless, seductive sport – but instead discovers the woman of his dreams and both bewitching the other, finds in her his dark, immortal equal.”

“I love this song as it has a very old school Cradle Of Filth vibe for me, both lyrically and musically, and reeking hideously of the vampiric, the dropdown section in the middle is pure A Gothic Romance.”

Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay is available for pre-order.

Find the cover art, tracklist and Cradle Of Filth’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates below.

Cradle Of Filth Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay tracklist

Exquisite Torments Await Heartbreak And Seance Achingly Beautiful Wester Vespertine The Seductiveness Of Decay Vengeful Spirit You Will Know The Lion By His Claw Death And The Maiden The Night At Catafalque Manor Alison Hell

Cradle Of Filth UK and Ireland 2017 tour

Oct 30 Belfast Limelight, UK

Oct 31: Dublin Academy (Halloween Show), Ireland

Nov 02: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 03: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 04: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK

Nov 05: Leeds Church, UK

Nov 07: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Nov 08: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Nov 09: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Nov 10: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 11: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

Cradle of Filth explain new album Cryptoriana