Listen to Cradle Of Filth’s venomous new track Achingly Beautiful

Cradle Of Filth have released a lyric video for their new track Achingly Beautiful.
It’s the latest material taken from the band’s upcoming album Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay, which will arrive on September 22 via Nuclear Blast. They previously issued a promo for Heartbreak And Seance and a lyric promo for You Will Know The Lion By His Claw.
Frontman Dani Filth says: “Influenced by the stories of E.F Benson, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, H. Rider Haggard, Oscar Wilde, Arthur Machen and Algernon Blackwood to shame but a few, this song concerns itself with a spectral guest at a great masked ball who – deeply embedded in his cruel libertine nature, attends merely for merciless, seductive sport – but instead discovers the woman of his dreams and both bewitching the other, finds in her his dark, immortal equal.”
“I love this song as it has a very old school Cradle Of Filth vibe for me, both lyrically and musically, and reeking hideously of the vampiric, the dropdown section in the middle is pure A Gothic Romance.”
Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay is available for pre-order.
Find the cover art, tracklist and Cradle Of Filth’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates below.
Cradle Of Filth Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay tracklist
- Exquisite Torments Await
- Heartbreak And Seance
- Achingly Beautiful
- Wester Vespertine
- The Seductiveness Of Decay
- Vengeful Spirit
- You Will Know The Lion By His Claw
- Death And The Maiden
- The Night At Catafalque Manor
- Alison Hell
Cradle Of Filth UK and Ireland 2017 tour
Oct 30 Belfast Limelight, UK
Oct 31: Dublin Academy (Halloween Show), Ireland
Nov 02: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Nov 03: Glasgow Garage, UK
Nov 04: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK
Nov 05: Leeds Church, UK
Nov 07: Oxford O2 Academy, UK
Nov 08: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK
Nov 09: Norwich Waterfront, UK
Nov 10: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Nov 11: Bristol Bierkeller, UK