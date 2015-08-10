Atreyu seeking fan submissions for video

Atreyu are looking for fans to submit videos and photos to appear in the video for their next single Do You Know Who You Are.

The song follows the title track of the group’s sixth album Long Live as the second tune issued from the project, which will be released on September 18 via Spinefarm Records.

The band say: “Do You Know Who You Are? Want a chance to be in our next video? Tell us who you are. Simply send us a photo or video showing us. Are you a father? A warrior? A mother? A writer? A lover? Write it on a card, spell it in sand, whatever.

“We want to see as many of you as possible get involved and get creative to show the world who you are.”

Fans are asked to email their photo or video – no longer than 15 seconds – to atreyuvideosubmit@spinefarmrecords.com

The follow-up to 2009’s Congregation Of The Damned marks the first full studio release since the group returned from a three-year hiatus in 2014.

The band issued a video for the track, So Others May Live, in March before releasing it as a 7” for Record Store Day in April.

Atreyu play the Reading and Leeds festivals later this month.