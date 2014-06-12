Are Atreyu on way back?

Atreyu have offered the strongest hint yet that they're gearing up to go back into action – three years after they confirmed they were taking a break.

Frontman Alex Varkatzas said in 2011 that it was time to “recharge and focus on other parts of our lives.” The band went their separate ways to work on a number of projects including Bleeding Through, I Am War, Fake Figures and Trapt.

Last year they asked fans if they wanted “a new song for your ears to bleed to” – but no further hints were forthcoming until they blacked out their social media pages last month.

Now they’ve revealed the brief video below, which could suggest they’re ready to launch their first new music since 2009 album Congregation Of The Damned.

Atreyu teaser