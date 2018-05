Atreyu have dropped a new video for their brand new track So Others May Live filmed live at The Observatory in their hometown of California.

The band are also releasing the song as a 7” for Record Store Day on Saturday 18th April, via Spinefarm Records.

And they’re marking their UK return with a special one-off date at the Underworld in London on 29th April – followed by an appearance at Groezrock in Belgium on May 1st.