Atreyu release A Bitter Broken Memory video

Atreyu have released a video for their track A Bitter Broken Memory.

It’s lifted from their sixth studio album Long Live, launched last year via Spinefarm Records – their first release since ending a three-year hiatus.

Guitarist Dan Jacobs said: “Because the only outlet we had was Atreyu, the sound started really altering. Stepping back and being able to do our own things, we could get that out of our system, find a comfortable place to have that outlet, and not let it affect the integrity of our sound.

“The reason we’re able to come back now, be who we are, sound the way we do and be confident about what we’re doing, is that that’s not in the way any more.”

They’ll hit the road next month for a run of dates across the US.

Mar 04: Bakersfield The Gate, CA

Mar 05: San Diego The Observatory North Park, US

Mar 06: Costa Mesa Musink Festival, CA

Mar 07: Flagstaff Orpheum Theater, AZ

Mar 08: Farmington Top Deck, NM

Mar 10: Fort Worth The Rail,Club, TX

Mar 11: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Mar 12: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL

Mar 13: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Mar 14: Memphis New Daisy Theatre, TN

Mar 16: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Mar 17: Lubbock Depot Patio, TX

Mar 18: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Mar 19: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jun 08: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jun 10-12: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy