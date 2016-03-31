Atreyu announce 10 year anniversary tour

Atreyu have announced they’ll tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their record, A Death-Grip On Yesterday.

The band are set to play the record in full at each of their shows, with Islander and Sworn booked as support.

Frontman Alex Varkatzas says: “Death-Grip is my favourite ‘older’ Atreyu album. It represents an exciting time and place for myself and my brothers. It’s our most ‘to the point’ record.

“I also feel it’s one of our most natural records as well. Lyrically, I got to run free and it felt great. We are pleased to play it in its entirety and give each song its due.”

Atreyu have also scheduled a run of shows in Europe and the US following the anniversary tour, which includes an appearance at the Download Festival.

They released a video for A Beautiful Broken Memory last month in support of their sixth album, Long Live.

Atreyu Death-Grip On Yesterday tour 2016

May 03: Chico Senator Theater, CA

May 04: Reno Cargo, NV

May 06: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

May 07: Seattle El Corazon, WA

May 08: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

May 09: Missoula The Wilma, MT

May 10: Billings Babcock Theatre, MT

May 12: Sioux Falls The District, SD

May 13: Council Bluffs KIWR Rockfest, IA

May 14: Wichita Rock Island Live, KS

May 15: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK

May 16: Austin Dirty Dog, TX

May 17: Odessa Club Patron, TX

May 19: Phoenix Club Red, AZ

May 20: Las Vegas Vinyl, NV

Jun 08: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jun 10: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jul 20: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 23: Detroit unknown venue, MI

Jul 27: Maryland heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 01: Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, NM

Aug 02: Oklahoma Remington Park, OK

Aug 03: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA