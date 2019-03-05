At The Gates unleash live video for Daggers Of Black Haze

At The Gates have released a live black and white video showcasing their track Daggers Of Black Haze.

The song features on the Swedish outfit’s latest album To Drink From The Night Itself, which launched in May last year via Century Media.

Speaking about the track, frontman Tomas Lindberg said: “Daggers Of Black Haze represents the more progressive side of the new record.

“It has a lot of reference-points to our early back catalogue, both style wise and the emotional setting. It is desperate and urgent, but still melancholic and epic.

“It is conceptually one of the cornerstones of the album – driving home the point of the need for a war on apathy and the populistic forces that takes advantage of it.”

He added: “This is a fight against the abyss. A beacon for the importance of real art, real forms of expression, and importance of our understanding of our mutual cultural history.”

At The Gates are preparing to head out on tour later this month.