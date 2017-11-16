At The Gates begin work on album no.6

At The Gates have begun working on what will be their sixth studio album.

The band are putting the pieces in place for the follow-up to 2014’s At War With Reality with producer Russ Russell at Parlour Studios in the UK, with frontman Tomas Lindberg checking in to report on what fans can expect when the as-yet-untitled record arrives.

Lindberg says: “We are finally hitting the studio and are super excited about this! The songs have been worked on in such detail for the last seven months and we can’t wait to put them down to tape.

“Russ Russell was actually the runner-up for mixing At War With Reality and we really wanted to work with him on this one. He has what we are looking for when it comes to sheer loud, blunt heaviness.

“This is going to be a darker, richer and more raging album than the last one. It has so much more real At The Gates emotions on display. I would say it has the same approach lyrically as the feeling of The Red In The Sky Is Ours. More of a red album than a blue one. Cant wait for people to hear it!”

Drummer Adrian Erlandsson has also shared a video of his kit set up in the studio, which can be watched below.

At The Gates have confirmed a number of 2018 shows in the US and Europe, with further dates to be added in due course.

Mar 04: Tilburg Deathfest, Netherlands

Mar 31: Philadelphia Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, PA

Jun 21: Halden Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jul 13-15: Gävle Gefle Metal Fest, Sweden

Jul 27-28: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany

Aug 11: Jaromer Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

