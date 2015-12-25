Asking Alexandria name first Stoff album

Asking Alexandria have confirmed the name of their first album with new frontman Denis Stoff.

The Black is to be released in March, after work was all-but started again following the departure of Danny Worsnop in January this year.

Guitarist Ben Bruce recently said: “After we spent the last two years writing for this record, a lot of that ended up getting scratched when Denis joined.”

Describing the follow-up to 2013’s_ From Death To Destiny_ as being packed with “raw energy and aggression, he added: “You turn it on and you’re like, ‘Wow – they’re back.’”

Further details will be announced in due course.