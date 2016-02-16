Trending

Danny Worsnop reveals Prozac sessions artwork

Image is one of four planned sleeves for We Are Harlot man's debut solo release

We Are Harlot frontman Danny Worsnop has revealed one of four planned sleeves for his upcoming solo album.

The singer said last year that The Prozac Sessions was inspired by a series of tragedies that led him into a cycle of substance abuse. In an Instagram post, he says the four different cover images will match up with different variations of the album.

He says: “Ladies and gentlemen I present to you – album cover A. Every piece of artwork was so perfect that I have decided to use them all, which means there will be four versions of the album, all with different visuals.

“I am thinking of writing a couple more songs so that each version will have a different bonus track. I’m in Nashville now to talk to labels and find a home for what I’ve created.”

The former Asking Alexandria vocalist’s current band We Are Harlot won Best New Band at last year’s Classic Rock Roll Of Honour.

