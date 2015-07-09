Asking Alexandria stream tour doc

Asking Alexandria have launched a short documentary from their current Vans Warped US tour.

It’s their first trek with new frontman Denis Stoff, who replaced Danny Worsnop in May.

Stoff, who made his studio debut with AA on their track I Won’t Give In, will appear in more detail on the band’s upcoming fourth album.

Guitarist Ben Bruce recently told Metal Hammer: “I think this is going to be our best record. Everyone says that, but we have a valid reason to say that. We have something to prove. Everything’s fallen out into this record. I listen to it and I’m like, ‘Fuck, I can’t believe I wrote this.’”

AA continue across the US until August before returning to Europe and the UK in October.