VIDEO: Ben Bruce on writing the next Asking Alexandria album

Back in May, Asking Alexandria unveiled I Won’t Give In – the first single with new frontman Denis Shaforostov, following the departure of Danny Worsnop. So we decided to catch up with AA’s founder member Ben Bruce to find out what’s going on with the next proper album…

Ben goes into detail of how previous album From Death To Destiny was catering to Danny and how the new songs Ben was writing were like “an Avenged Sevenfold album”. However, now the two have parted ways, Ben has “creative freedom” to write what he wants to write and make the fans happy.

Watch the full interview below: