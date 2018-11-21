Asking Alexandria share live video for Alone In A Room

Asking Alexandria have released a live video for their track Alone In A Room.

The video was filmed on the band’s most recent US tour and features on their self-titled fifth album which arrived in December last year via Sumerian Records.

Speaking previously about the song, guitarist Ben Bruce said: “Alone In A Room is one of my favourite songs I have ever written! Thank you all so much for helping our new album continue to grow into what we feel is our most exciting and daring record to date!”

Last month, Asking Alexandria shared a Bryson Roatch-directed video for their acoustic take on the song featuring Bruce, vocalist Danny Worsnop and guitarist Cameron Liddell.

It was was shot in a church in Louisville, Kentucky, and was released to celebrate the song entering the Active Rock Charts at no.8 in the US.

The band will head out on tour early next year with Shinedown and Papa Roach.