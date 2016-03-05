Asking Alexandria in Let It Sleep video

Asking Alexandria have released a video for their track Let it Sleep.

It appears on upcoming album The Black – their first with vocalist Denis Stoff, who replaced Danny Worsnop last year.

Guitarist Ben Bruce says of the song: “Everyone has their inner demons. Everyone has their own mental fights they have to deal with. Don’t let them consume you – let them serve as a reminder that things could always be worse. Fight your inner demons and find your inner peace.”

The Black is released on March 25. Asking Alexandria appear at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

