Asian Death Crustacean steam new album Baikal with Prog

London-based experimental proggers Asian Death Crustacean have streamed the whole of their new album Baikal with Prog. The band release the album this Friday, June 26, but you can listen to the whole thing right now, for free.

"Writing, recording and releasing this album has been an emotional years-long journey and it's both surreal and incredibly exciting to finally put it out into the world," the band tell Prog. "Baikal is a continuous 45-minute instrumental metamorphosis, intertwining ethereal ambience, reflective and playful jazz, and waves of crushing heaviness. The album has also ended up becoming a record of the way our individual musical influences and approaches have blended and intermingled over the years, from the roots of the project in Mastodon, Pink Floyd and Meshuggah, to our drawing renewed inspiration from Tim Hecker, Yussef Dayes and Steve Reich."

Asian Death Crustacean are Dan Peacock (guitars/sound design), Rob Doull (guitars), George Bunting (bass guitar) and James Kay (drums). The band have played shows around the UK, including supporting acts such as Three Trapped Tigers, The Physics House Band and Poly-Math, the band travelled to Sweden in 2019 to finally record and mix Baikal.

Pre-order Baikal.

(Image credit: Asian Death Crustacean)

Asian Death Crustacean: Baikal

1. Baikal I

2. Baikal II

3. Baikal III

4. Baikal IV

5. Baikal V

6. Baikal VI