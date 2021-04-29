Asia announce five-disc box set The Reunion Albums: 2007 - 2012

Supergroup Asia are to have a new five disc box set, The Reunion Albums: 2007 - 2012, released through BMG Records on June 11.

As the title implies, it collects the three studio albums the band released after the original quartet of Geoff Downes, Steve Howe, Carl Palmer and John Wetton regrouped in 2006 to celebrate the band's 25th anniversary. Alongside Phoenix (2008), Omega (2010) and XXX (2012) the set also contains the double live set Fantasia, Live In Tokyo, which was released in 2007.

"The chemistry and energy that comes out when the four of us are working together, is reflected in the new material," drummer Carl Palmer says.

Singer and bass player John Wetton, who sadly died in 2017, said at the time the band reunited, "Each one of us is comfortable as a human being, and the sound reflects the collective maturity of these four people who are not only eager to explore but also relaxed enough to luxuriate in the strength of the material."

The Reunion Albums: 2007 - 2012 is presented together in a superb collector's edition box set designed by Roger Dean, who produced all of the original albums’ artwork. The box set cover image was previously unused and the Fantasia sleeve design has been updated by Dean.

Pre-order The Reunion Albums: 2007 - 2012.