Ash Grunwald has launched a video for his track Second Guess.

It’s taken from eighth album Now, to be released via a pledge campaign on September 25 (Friday).

Australian Grunwald says the track is about “trusting yourself” and adds: “In the absence of busy thoughts, the person starts to think outside the box. The thought comes: ‘Don’t second guess yourself –follow your intuition.’”

He launches a tour of Australia later this week.