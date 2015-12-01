As Lions sign deal for debut album

As Lions have signed a deal with Better Noise/Eleven Seven for their debut album.

The band formed from the ashes of Rise To Remain earlier this year. And frontman Austin Dickinson says they’re looking forward to the future now that they’ve secured the new partnership.

He says: “We’re unbelievably excited to announce our signing with Eleven Seven for our debut record. They are one of a kind, and it’s a total pleasure to work with some of the most driven and talented people in the rock world.

“The belief we all share in this band is already yielding unbelievable results. Here’s to a bold and beautiful 2016, we can’t wait to share the adventure.

Label owner and founder Allen Kovac adds: “I’ve been looking for a project to work on with the team over at Raw Power Management as I admire the work they accomplished with Of Mice & Men and Bring Me The Horizon.

“Austin Dickinson and As Lions have given us this opportunity, blowing us away with his unique voice and dynamic live performance.”

Dickinson, Conor O’Keefe, Will Homer, Stefan Whiting and Dave Fee made their debut single entitled The Fall free to download back in January.

