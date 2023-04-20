Arjen Lucassen's Supersonic Revolution share The Golden Age Of Music video

Arjen Lucassen's new 70-inspired Supersonic Revolution outfit have shared a video for Golden Age Of Music, which you can watch below.

It's the title track of the quintet's upcoming debut album which will be released through Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Records on May 14. As the titles imply, the new outfit is heavily inspired by music from the 1970s, from prog to heavy rock to glam.

“For me the 70s were the Golden Age of music," Lucassen enthuses. "But that’s purely personal! If I had been born 10 years later, I guess it could have been the 80s. Anyway, in these lyrics I describe how I used to lie in bed under the blankets and secretly listen to pirate radio stations like Radio Caroline on a little transistor radio. Those pirate stations played all kinds of weird underground music, and I Ioved it! I also loved 1970s fashion, with the colourful shirts and bell bottom jeans.

"And of course, I watched all the wrong TV series, like Charlie’s Angels with the lovely Farrah Fawcett! Daisy D is of course Daisy Duke from the somewhat questionable series Dukes Of Hazzard. The name dropping becomes quite obvious in the 2nd verse, where references are made to T-Rex, Rainbow, Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, Alice Cooper and Thin Lizzy. And of course, Jaycee loved singing the line "JC’s a superstar!" (Even though I obviously had another JC in mind)."

Joining Lucassen in the new band are long-time keyboard player Joost van den Broek, guitarist Timo Somers, drummer Koen Herfst and singer Praying Mantis singer John 'Jaycee' Cuijpers.

The whole project grew from a request to provide a track for a cover CD for the German music magazine. “They asked if I had any cover versions lying around,” he recalls. “I said, ‘No but I’ll happily record one for you.’ So, they gave me a list of bands and I saw a ZZ Top song I Heard It On The X that I really like. I said I could record it for them, but then they told me it had to be ready in one week...”



“I was like ‘Oh my god!’. I contacted my favourite musicians in Holland via WhatsApp and literally within 30 minutes I had assembled five people. A band basically. From there the seed was sown in Lucassen’s mind. ‘I want to form a band. And I want to simply have fun."

