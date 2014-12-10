Lucassen to play more shows with van Giersbergen

Arjen Lucassen has confirmed he’ll play more acoustic shows than originally planned with Anneke Van Gierbergen.

The notoriously private Lucassen recently completed work on The Diary, a collaborative album with Van Giersbergen under the name The Gentle Storm. But he’ll only play one show with the band – their first, on March 26 in Amsterdam.

He says: “don’t ask me how she did it, but somehow Anneke managed to convince this total recluse to join her as a special guest for some acoustic shows in February.

“If anyone else had asked I’d have turned them down flat – but to share the stage with Anneke is something I simply couldn’t refuse. I’m slightly nervous, of course – but strangely excited at the same time. Hope to see you there.”

Van Giersbergen recently said: “I will play a solo set, then, halfway through, Arjen will join me. We’ll perform some Ayreon classics together and premiere a couple of songs from The Gentle Storm album. This will be a unique opportunity to catch us performing together. I’m looking forward to it a lot!”

The Diary is released on March 23 via InsideOut.

Van Giersbergen with Arjen Lucassen acoustic shows

Feb 17: Budapest Planetarium, Hungary

Feb 18: Istanbul Bronx, Turkey

Feb 19: Bucharest Hard Rock Cafe, Romania

Feb 20: Sofia TBC, Bulgaria

Feb 22: Berlin K17, Germany

Feb 23: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Feb 26: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy

Feb 27: Warsaw Hybrid, Poland

Feb 28: Poznan Pod Minoga, Poland

The Gentle Storm European tour

Mar 26: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 28: Rock Ittervoort festival, Netherlands

Apr 03: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

Apr 04: Paaspop festival, Netherlands

Apr 11: Deen Haag Paard van Troje, Netherlands

Apr 22: Paris Divan du Monde, France

Apr 23: London Garage

Apr 24: Leicester Musician

Apr 25: Manchester Roadhouse

Apr 26: Prog-resiste Convention festival, Belgium