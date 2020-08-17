Are Deftones hinting that their new album will arrive in the coming weeks?

Deftones have updated their social media channels and are hinting at something happening soon.

The band removed their avatars on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and replaced them with black backgrounds, while visiting their official website now includes the code “0925” in the URL. Could this suggest a release from the band will arrive on September 25?

Deftones have also released a short looping video with the lyrics: “No you will never find me,” which are included on their Adrenaline track One Weak, which could be pointing to a much sooner release.

In addition, the band have uploaded a massive Deftones playlist to Spotify.

In March this year, Deftones keyboardist Frank Delgado reported that the band’s as-yet-untitled studio album and follow-up to 2016’s Gore was “basically done.”

He told Forté: “We’ve been pretty much working on that for the last couple of years and it’s basically done. I think we need to tie up a few things here and there to fix it, but I think that’s coming in the real near future – I know it is!”

He added: “It’s a Deftones record which I know that sounds cliché or cheesy, but we’ve never put up any walls. We’ve always gotten together to see what happens and as long as everyone is together and happy and in good shape, we’re good and there was a lot of that.

“We don’t really chase any sound or try and be a certain way. We just try to get better at what we do and put a whole package together where it sounds sonically amazing, and that’s where we’re at right now and we’re pretty fucking excited for it!”

Deftones are also planning on reissuing their 2000 album White Pony to mark its 20th anniversary which will also include a DJ Shadow remix titled Black Stallion.