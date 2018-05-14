Arctic Monkeys share video for captivating new track Four Out Of Five

Arctic Monkeys have premiered a video for their new single Four Out Of Five.

The song has been lifted from the the English outfit’s sixth album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, which was released last week through Domino Records.

Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O’Malley will head out on tour later this month, kicking off with two nights at Berlin’s Columbiahalle on May 22 and 23.

Find further details on the band's website.

