Arctic Monkeys launch video for new single Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Arctic Monkeys have released a video for their new single Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

The song is taken from their recent album of the same name, which was released in May this year. The band's sixth studio album, it marks the band’s sixth consecutive number one album and has also become the fastest selling vinyl album of the last 25 years.

The video for the track was directed by Ben Chappell and Aaron Brown, and shot in and around Reno, Nevada.

You can watch the video in full below. Arctic Monkeys head out on tour in September – check out full dates below.

06 Sep: Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

07 Sep: Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

09 Sep: O2 Arena, London, UK

10 Sep: O2 Arena, London, UK

12 Sep: O2 Arena, London, UK

13 Sep: O2 Arena, London, UK

15 Sep: Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

16 Sep: Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

18 Sep: FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, UK

19 Sep: FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, UK

21 Sep: FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, UK

22 Sep: FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, UK

24 Sep: 3 Arena, Dublin, IRE

25 Sep: 3 Arena, Dublin, IRE

27 Sep: Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK

28 Sep: Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK