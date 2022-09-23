Arctic Monkeys announce massive UK and Ireland stadium tour

Arctic Monkeys have unveiled plans to tour the UK and Ireland next year, and Alex Turner's group are going big, hitting up 13 stadium-sized venues in May/June.

With the Yorkshire quartet's seventh studio album, The Car, set to arrive on October 21, the tour announcement caps a remarkable comeback campaign for the group, who headlined Reading and Leeds festivals last month.

The tour is set to include two huge homecoming shows for the Sheffield band at the city's Hillsborough Park in Sheffield on June 9 and 10., plus two nights at London's Emirates Stadium, home of Premiership-topping Arsenal, on June 16 and 17.

Suave Swedish garage-rockers The Hives and Liverpool alt. rockers The Mysterines will support at all shows.



The full list of gigs announced is as follows:

May 29: Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

May 31:Building Society Arena, Coventry



Jun 02: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Jun 05: Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

Jun 07: Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

Jun 09: Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

Jun 10: Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

Jun 12: Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

Jun 14: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Jun 16: Emirates Stadium, London

Jun 17: Emirates Stadium, London

Jun 20: Marlay Park, Dublin

Jun 25: Bellahouston Park, Glasgow



A fan presale begins at 9am on October 29, via SeeTickets. General sale tickets will be released on the following morning, October 30 at 9am.

Arctic Monkeys announce their 2023 UK & Ireland Tour with special guests @TheHives & @TheMysterines. Tickets go on sale 30 Sept at 9am. Fan pre-sale begins on 29 Sept at 9am. Pre-order ‘The Car’ from the bands webstore to get access. For more info visit https://t.co/6BDFhmmRyS pic.twitter.com/1PdSCBWmsaSeptember 23, 2022 See more

The band recently released the jazzy, downbeat There’d Better Be A Mirrorball as the first taste of The Car, the follow-up to the Sheffield quartet's 2018 album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

Speaking of what fans can expect from the album, which was produced by James Ford, and recorded at Butley Priory in Suffolk, La Frette in Paris, and RAK Studios in London, Alex Turner told the Big Issue: "On this record, sci-fi is off the table. We are back to earth."