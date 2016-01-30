ArcTanGent Reveals Line Up For 2016

The UK’s premier post/math rock festival ArcTanGent will be partnered by Prog magazine this year, and features a thrilling line-up for fans of the genre…

US math rockers American Football, Japan’s TOE and the UK’s SikTh will head up this year’s ArcTanGent festival which takes place at Fernhill Farm between 18-20 August. Prog-approved post rockers Caspian, Exxasens, Anta will be appearing over the weekend, which also sees appearances from TTNG, A WEREWOLF!, Owen, Alarmist, Falls, Totorro, Alma, Town Portal and Floral. Over 70 bands will be appearing at the 2016 event.

American Football

ArcTanGent’s grand master band booker James reckons: “Once people have been to ATG, they seem to come back every year. It has this amazing sense of community and really feels like we’re all part of a secret club that the rest of the world doesn’t know about. Watching an unknown, but amazing, band play at midday to a thousand people really helps with my faith in humanity! But nothing compares to 5,000 people gathering to watch the headliners - American Football this year will be out of this world and I guarantee that ArcTanGent 2016 will be the best weekend of the summer!”

SikTh

Director general in charge of good times, Simon Maltas explains there is also a special treat in store for loyal fans: “we really wanted to reward those fans that have been with us from the beginning so the first thousand people to buy a ticket will get £10 in beer tokens to spend at the bar! I’d expect these to go with in the first couple of minutes though so be quick!” Tickets for **ArcTanGent **are on sale now from www.arctangent.co.uk/tickets.

TOE

The award winning **ArcTanGent **takes place from August 18th-20th at Fernhill Farm just 10 miles south of Bristol and only 2 hours from London. Capacity is strictly limited to 5,000 and tickets include 3 nights camping, over 70 bands across 4 stages, a silent disco until 3am and excellent food and drink.

For more information visit www.arctangent.co.uk