Arch Enemy release new single Liars & Thieves, following debut during UK tour

Melodic death metal giants Arch Enemy have released a new single after debuting it during their UK shows earlier this month.

The track, Liars & Thieves, was first heard when the international band played Glasgow, Scotland, on October 3. You can now listen to the studio version below.

The song is taken from Arch Enemy’s upcoming album Blood Dynasty, out on March 28 via Century Media. One other single from the record, Dream Stealer, has already been released.

Guitarist Michael Amott commented when Blood Dynasty was announced: “This new album pushes the boundaries of what we’ve done before. It’s everything you’ve come to expect from this band, and then some! We can’t wait for you to hear it and feel the energy we’ve poured into every track. Welcome to the Blood Dynasty!”

Metal Hammer attended the London show of Arch Enemy’s UK tour, where they were joined by In Flames and Soilwork. Journalist Merlin Alderslade awarded the night four stars and called it “a true celebration of heavy metal greatness”.

On the day of the concert, Hammer interviewed Amott and Arch Enemy drummer Daniel Erlandsson, asking them to name their five most surprising influences. Amott’s first pick was cult doom metal pioneers Trouble.

“People probably wouldn’t necessarily think of them as an influence on us, if people know Trouble and Arch Enemy,” he explains. “But, a lot of our note choices and riff styles – and some of our heavier, groovier riffs – have a Trouble influence. Early on, I was really into the doom stuff. There weren’t that many bands: St Vitus, Trouble, then Candlemass came along in Sweden, which was massive for me. That genre has built stoner rock and all kinds of things.”

Arch Enemy are currently touring continental Europe with In Flames and Soilwork. The band will also play across Mexico in November and December. See dates and get tickets via their website.