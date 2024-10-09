Watch Arch Enemy debut new song Liars & Thieves live during UK tour

Arch Enemy have debuted a new song live.

The international melodic death metal stars played Liars & Thieves, the final song on upcoming album Blood Dynasty, onstage in Glasgow on October 3, ahead of the track’s official release. Watch footage of the performance below.

Last week, Arch Enemy announced that Blood Dynasty, their 12th album, will come out on March 28 via Century Media. The album follows their 2022 effort Deceivers and its opening track, Dream Stealer, is now available to stream.

When Blood Dynasty got unveiled, Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott commented: “This new album pushes the boundaries of what we’ve done before. It’s everything you’ve come to expect from this band, and then some! We can’t wait for you to hear it and feel the energy we’ve poured into every track. Welcome to the Blood Dynasty!”

Arch Enemy are currently touring Europe as part of a package co-headlined by fellow melodeath favourites In Flames. Soilwork are opening the shows. See the remaining dates and get tickets via the Arch Enemy website.

Metal Hammer attended the tour’s London show on October 6 and awarded it a glowing four-out-of-five review. Journalist Merlin Alderslade wrote: “As a pulsating Nemesis brings the curtain down with a floor-wide circle pit and giant balloons bouncing around the crowd (hey, it’s rock ’n’ roll!), two things are immediately clear. Firstly: these bands and this movement remain utterly foundational to the DNA of modern metal. Secondly: they are far from done with us.”

Metal Hammer also gave Deceivers a four-star review when it first came out. “Such was the blinding quality of Arch Enemy’s early 00s heyday that all subsequent releases have been met with an unfair weight of expectation,” wrote journalist Adam Brennan. “But yet again, not only does Deceivers earn its place in one of the most reliable discographies in modern metal, it does so by being among the bravest and most entertaining to date.”

Arch Enemy (live) - Liars & Thieves (live debut) - O2 Academy, Glasgow 2024 - YouTube Watch On