“The riffs are insane in that band!” Arch Enemy name their five most surprising influences, from Trouble to Scorpions

Arch Enemy are obviously one of the pioneering forces in melodic death metal, and their fierce riffing was inspired by many of metal’s usual suspects: Judas Priest, Slayer, Black Sabbath, and so on. However, as guitarist Michael Amott and drummer Daniel Erlandsson tell Metal Hammer in an exclusive video interview, the Swedish mavens have also pulled from more unexpected places.

Below, the pair talk about the more surprising bands who’ve shaped their sound. Read their picks, then get further down from the full video conversation, embedded underneath.

Trouble

Michael: “People probably wouldn’t necessarily think of them as an influence on us, if people know Trouble and Arch Enemy. But, a lot of our note choices and riff styles – and some of our heavier, groovier riffs – have a Trouble influence. Early on, I was really into the doom stuff. There weren’t that many bands: St Vitus, Trouble, then Candlemass came along in Sweden, which was massive for me. That genre has built stoner rock and all kinds of things.”

Vicious Rumors

Michael: “They’re an American power metal band from the 80s. They’re often overlooked, I think. There’s a riffing style there, and the way they often do their harmonies combines melody and riffs. Basically, the riffs are insane in that band. There’s a couple records they did for Atlantic Records in the early 90s, the self-titled one and another one called Welcome To The Ball, and those influenced us a lot.”

Scorpions

Daniel: “They’ve inspired us a lot over the years. Maybe not the most obvious thing that people would expect, with the power ballads and stuff like that, but that too, actually.”

Michael: “I think we just love how they put a song together, with very simple chords, a simple lyric and a great melody. They create magic with very few ingredients, in a way.”

Mercyful Fate

Michael: “This is obviously a very dark, occult, heavy metal sound, with the 70s sound coming into the 80s. Really inventive, cool riffs; lots of interesting guitar parts, drum parts; and of course King Diamond’s vocals are just soaring on top. All different kinds of styles, and his voice is just insane on those songs.”

Morbid Angel

Michael: “They’re another one with this crazy, warped, backwards-sounding riff style. That, in combination with the drumming and David Vincent’s vocal and everything, had a big impact on us. We didn’t know each other at the time, but that was one of the touchstones we had.”

Daniel: “And, obviously, Pete Sandoval’s drumming. They’ve all become legends now!”

Watch the full video interview with Michael and Daniel below. Arch Enemy release their new album, Blood Dynasty, on March 28 via Century Media.