"This pushes the boundaries of what we’ve done before." Arch Enemy announce new album Blood Dynasty

Arch Enemy have announced that their brand new studio album will be arriving next Spring. The melodic death metal heavyweights will unleash Blood Dynasty, their twelfth full-length record, on March 28 via Century Media Records.
“This new album pushes the boundaries of what we’ve done before," Arch Enemy lead guitarist, Michael Amott. "Tt’s everything you’ve come to expect from this band, and then some! We can’t wait for you to hear it and feel the energy we’ve poured into every track. Welcome to the Blood Dynasty!”
Following on from the album's first single, Dream Stealer, released earlier this year, Arch Enemy debuted another brand new song from the record, Liars & Thieves, last night at the O2 Academy in Glasgow, on the first night of their UK and European melodeath mega-tour with fellow icons of the scene, In Flames and Soilwork.
You can see the remainder of those tour dates below, as well as the full tracklisting for Blood Dynasty. Pre-order the album in a variety of formats here.
Arch Enemy Blood Dynasty tracklisting
1. Dream Stealer
2. Illuminate The Path
3. March Of the Miscreants
4. A Million Suns
5. Don’t Look Down
6. Presage
7. Blood Dynasty
8. Paper Tiger
9. Vivre Libre
10. The Pendulum
11. Liars & Thieves
Arch Enemy, In Flames and Soilwork European tour dates 2024
04.10. UK Manchester – Manchester Academy
05.10. UK Birmingham - O2 Academy
06.10. UK London - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
08.10. FR Paris – Olympia
09.10. LU Esch-sur-Alzette – Rockhal
11.10. DE Hamburg – Sporthalle
12.10. DE Düsseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Hall
13.10. NL Den Bosch - Mainstage
15.10. CH Zurich – The Hall
16.10. IT Milan - Alcatraz
18.10 DE Stuttgart – Schleyer-Halle
19.10. DE Frankfurt - Jahrhunderthalle
20.10. DE Munich – Zenith
22.10. AT Vienna – Gasometer
23.10. HU Budapest – Barba Negra
25.10. CZ Prague – Sportovni Hala Fortuna
26.10. DE Dresden – Messe
27.10. DE Berlin – Columbiahalle
29.10. NO Oslo – Spektrum
31.10. SE Malmö – Malmö Arena
01.11. SE Gothenburg – Scandinavium
02.11. SE Stockhom – Hovet
03.11. SE Sundsvall – Nordichallen
05.11. FI Helsinki – Ice Hall