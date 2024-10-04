"This pushes the boundaries of what we’ve done before." Arch Enemy announce new album Blood Dynasty

Arch Enemy have announced that their brand new studio album will be arriving next Spring. The melodic death metal heavyweights will unleash Blood Dynasty, their twelfth full-length record, on March 28 via Century Media Records.

“This new album pushes the boundaries of what we’ve done before," Arch Enemy lead guitarist, Michael Amott. "Tt’s everything you’ve come to expect from this band, and then some! We can’t wait for you to hear it and feel the energy we’ve poured into every track. Welcome to the Blood Dynasty!”

Following on from the album's first single, Dream Stealer, released earlier this year, Arch Enemy debuted another brand new song from the record, Liars & Thieves, last night at the O2 Academy in Glasgow, on the first night of their UK and European melodeath mega-tour with fellow icons of the scene, In Flames and Soilwork.

You can see the remainder of those tour dates below, as well as the full tracklisting for Blood Dynasty. Pre-order the album in a variety of formats here.

(Image credit: Century Media Records)

Arch Enemy Blood Dynasty tracklisting

1. Dream Stealer

2. Illuminate The Path

3. March Of the Miscreants

4. A Million Suns

5. Don’t Look Down

6. Presage

7. Blood Dynasty

8. Paper Tiger

9. Vivre Libre

10. The Pendulum

11. Liars & Thieves

04.10. UK Manchester – Manchester Academy

05.10. UK Birmingham - O2 Academy

06.10. UK London - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

08.10. FR Paris – Olympia

09.10. LU Esch-sur-Alzette – Rockhal

11.10. DE Hamburg – Sporthalle

12.10. DE Düsseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Hall

13.10. NL Den Bosch - Mainstage

15.10. CH Zurich – The Hall

16.10. IT Milan - Alcatraz

18.10 DE Stuttgart – Schleyer-Halle

19.10. DE Frankfurt - Jahrhunderthalle

20.10. DE Munich – Zenith

22.10. AT Vienna – Gasometer

23.10. HU Budapest – Barba Negra

25.10. CZ Prague – Sportovni Hala Fortuna

26.10. DE Dresden – Messe

27.10. DE Berlin – Columbiahalle

29.10. NO Oslo – Spektrum

31.10. SE Malmö – Malmö Arena

01.11. SE Gothenburg – Scandinavium

02.11. SE Stockhom – Hovet

03.11. SE Sundsvall – Nordichallen

05.11. FI Helsinki – Ice Hall