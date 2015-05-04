Arch Enemy premiere Stolen Life video

Arch Enemy are premiering their new music video exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The titans of melodic death metal have just unveiled their new video for Stolen Life, taken from latest album War Eternal. Filmed in Santiago, Chile, guitarist Jeff Loomis made his first ever music video appearance with Arch Enemy – although it wasn’t a straight-forward day…

“We didn’t get much sleep due to a cancelled flight, and we also played a show the same day, but still pulled it off with great success,” reveals Loomis.

War Eternal is out now via Century Media.