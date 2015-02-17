Arcane Roots to tour UK

Arcane Roots have confirmed a month-long UK tour starting in April.
The run ends with two special shows at London’s Oslo on May 22 and 23. The first sees the band performing debut mini-album Left Fire in full, while the second will feature a setlist put together by fans.
The trio will soon provide information about their second full-length record, the follow-up to 2012’s Blood & Chemistry. A single will be released to coincide with the tour.
Tour dates
Apr 22: Belfast Sub
Apr 24: Sheffield Corporation
Apr 25: Edinburgh Mash House
Apr 26: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms
Apr 28: Colchester Arts Centre
Apr 29: Brighton Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar
Apr 30: Cambridge Portland Arms
May 01: Birmingham Institute Temple
May 02: Live At Leeds
May 03: York Fibbers
May 05: Liverpool Arts Club
May 07: Oxford O2 Academy 2
May 08: Nottingham Bodega
May 12: Glasgow King Tut’s
May 13: Chester Live Rooms
May 14: Bristol Exchange
May 15: Tunbridge Wells Forum
May 17: Norwich Waterfront Studio
May 19: Exeter Cavern
May 20: Reading Bowery District
May 21: Guildford Boileroom
May 22: London Oslo
May 23: London Oslo