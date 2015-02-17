Arcane Roots to tour UK

Arcane Roots have confirmed a month-long UK tour starting in April.

The run ends with two special shows at London’s Oslo on May 22 and 23. The first sees the band performing debut mini-album Left Fire in full, while the second will feature a setlist put together by fans.

The trio will soon provide information about their second full-length record, the follow-up to 2012’s Blood & Chemistry. A single will be released to coincide with the tour.

Apr 22: Belfast Sub

Apr 24: Sheffield Corporation

Apr 25: Edinburgh Mash House

Apr 26: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Apr 28: Colchester Arts Centre

Apr 29: Brighton Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar

Apr 30: Cambridge Portland Arms

May 01: Birmingham Institute Temple

May 02: Live At Leeds

May 03: York Fibbers

May 05: Liverpool Arts Club

May 07: Oxford O2 Academy 2

May 08: Nottingham Bodega

May 12: Glasgow King Tut’s

May 13: Chester Live Rooms

May 14: Bristol Exchange

May 15: Tunbridge Wells Forum

May 17: Norwich Waterfront Studio

May 19: Exeter Cavern

May 20: Reading Bowery District

May 21: Guildford Boileroom

May 22: London Oslo

May 23: London Oslo