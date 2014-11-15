Arcade Messiah stream Sun Exile

KingBathmat frontman John Bassett is streaming a track from his Arcade Messiah project's debut album.

The song Sun Exile is taken from the upcoming self-titled album, released on December 1 via Stereohead Records.

Bassett says: “After writing and producing numerous KingBathmat albums and more recently the acoustic solo album Unearth, I decided I wanted to create my first instrumental album, and I wanted it to be set, audibly and visually in a dark, bleak apocalyptic aura of despair and anger.

“I wanted to focus on enormous riffs and sorrowful yet powerful musical refrains and place them within a terrain of unusual time signatures interspersed by moments of psychedelic calm.”

Arcade Messiah previously released a trailer for the album.