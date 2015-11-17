Arcade Messiah stream Read The Sky

Arcade Messiah’s track Read The Sky has been made available to stream.

It’s taken from the second album from KingBathmat mainman John Bassett’s side project. Arcade Messiah II is released on November 27 via Stereohead Records and can be pre-ordered now.

It follows last year’s debut Arcade Messiah release. Bassett says: “After the surprise success of last year’s original Arcade Messiah album, and after receiving feedback from fans of that album, I decided to make a sequel.

“It’s a continuation of that album, that is hopefully bigger, better, more refined and more dramatic, but which didn’t lose the vibe and atmosphere that was created on the original album.”

ARCADE MESSIAH II TRACKLIST