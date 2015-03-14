Apocalyptica stream Till Death Do Us Part

Apocalyptica are streaming the instrumental Till Death Do Us Part from their eighth studio album..

The tune follows Cold Blood and the title track as the third preview to the album Shadowmaker, which is due for release on April 20 via Better Noise.

Cellist Eicca Toppinen explains the band has won over many fans with their live shows while mixing classical elements and string instruments in a heavy rock format.

Toppinen tells The Rockpit: “I think with people who have heard about us and they heard stories about Apocalyptica who play cellos, when they see us live, I think the way we do it the people are usually like ‘Woah! What the fuck is going on? What’s happened?’

“I’m happy that it’s mainly positive feedback from what I have heard and what I get.”

In sync with Shadowmaker’s release, Apocalyptica will hit the road in April to open for Sixx AM’s North American spring shows before returning to the UK to play Download in June on a Saturday bill headlined by Muse.

Shadowmaker features former Scars On Broadway guitarist Franky Perez on vocals, who Toppinen feels brings some “serious magic” to the group and has fit in so well that it seems like he’s been in the band from the beginning.