Apocalyptica praise 'magic' Perez

Apocalyptica have praised new singer Franky Perez saying he brings “serious magic” to the band.

They’ve worked with various vocalists on their albums in the past including Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, but decided they wanted just one voice on their upcoming album Shadowmaker and chose former Scars On Broadway man Perez.

And cellist Eicca Toppinen says before they found him, he thought it might be impossible to secure the services of a singer to record a whole album.

He tells Artisan News: “We felt that there was serious magic in the way Franky sings and in Franky’s voice – it has a very unique character and is very recognisable.

“It was a scary challenge to make the step to get a singer in the band. We thought it might be impossible to find a great singer who would be available who’s not stuck in his own band.”

Perez says that he first saw Apocalyptica on tour in Europe when he was with his old band and decided he wanted the frontman slot when he heard their track Hole In My Soul from the upcoming album, which is due to launch later this year.

He reveals: “I was in Scars On Broadway and we were playing the Area4 festival in Europe and I remember sitting on the side of the stage watching these guys. Then, however many years ahead, I got a call from someone who was in touch with Apocalyptica’s management.

“They sent me Corey Taylor’s track I’m Not Jesus so I sang that and sent it back. They responded with another, Hole In My Soul. When I heard that song, I was like, ‘Damn! I need this gig.’”

Last month Toppinen said they could record more material with Perez and make him a permanent member – although he insisted it was too early to make a final decision.