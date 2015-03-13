Apocalyptica say Perez has eased into new role

Franky Perez has fitted in so well that it feels like he’s been with Apocalyptica from day one, according to Eicca Toppinen.

The Finnish cello rock outfit recorded their new album Shadowmaker with the former Scars On Broadway singer on vocal duties for all songs, rather than work with various guest singers as they have done in the past.

Having previously hailed Perez for his vocal abilities, Toppinen now says the vocalist has eased into the camp after playing a few shows with the band.

He tells Kaaos TV: “I think we made a great choice, because Franky, now we’ve been working with him on the record, and we played a couple of shows, he really fits into the group.

“We were a bit concerned about that. Four dudes from Finland, we’ve been working together for ages and we’ve known each other almost all our lives, and we have our Finnish habits.

“So how would a guy from Las Vegas — who was born and raised in Vegas — how would he fit into the team? And he fits like he’s been always around. It’s really good. So we are really excited to get on tour, because then when you get on tour and you perform night after night, that usually shows you whether it’s falling apart or it’s getting really tight together.”

Shadowmaker is due for release on April 20 via Better Noise.