Sixx AM launch US tour alongside Apocalyptica

Sixx AM have confirmed their first headlining tour and have roped in Apocalyptica as support.

The band led by Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx and featuring GNR guitarist DJ Ashba as well as singer James Michael hit the road for a series of 16 North American dates next year, starting in San Francisco on April 8.

Nikki Sixx says: “We can’t wait to play these songs live and put on a rock extravaganza for our fans. We’re excited to announce that we’re bringing along Apocalyptica as special guest because we are fans of their music and think this is going to be an amazing night of music from beginning to end.”

Michael adds: “For three records now we have been envisioning what a Sixx AM headlining tour would look and feel like. We are so excited to finally be bringing these songs to life.”

Sixx AM this week released third album Modern Vintage, while Finnish cello metal outfit Apocalyptica are working on a new album that will feature Scars Of Broadway’s Franky Perez on vocals.

