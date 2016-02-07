Anthrax sued over Ugly Hanukkah Sweater

Anthrax have been hit with a $1 million copyright infringement lawsuit over the band’s Ugly Hanukkah Sweater.

Detroit artist Aaron Cummins claims he created the original design for the seasonal product in 2012, filed copyright papers on it in 2013, and has been selling it through his company Wet House.

Anthrax launched a limited edition of their Ugly Hanukkah Sweater last November through online retailer Rockabilia.com, who are also being sued.

Frankie Blydenburgh, a Minnesota-based buyer for Rockabilia.com, tells the Detroit Free Press: “This is the first I’ve heard that there’s any issue with it. It’s up to the merchandising companies we buy from to get the items cleared and make sure there’s no copyright issues.”

Blydenburgh adds Rockabilia bought the Anthrax Hanukkah sweatshirts from a company called Global Merchandising Services, which is also a defendant in the Detroit lawsuit.

In addition to financial damages, the suit also seeks an injunction to “permanently” stop the defendants from manufacturing, selling or marketing any more products that display Cummins’ copyrighted Hanukkah sweater design while seeking to recover any unsold inventory and tools used to create the sweater.

Anthrax will release their 11th album, For All Kings, on February 26.

Following his work on 2011’s Worship Music, the group once again teamed with producer Jay Ruston on their latest studio effort, which has been previewed with the tracks Evil Twin and Breathing Lightning.

For All Kings will be available in a variety of formats including box set, 2CD digipak, double-vinyl and standard editions.

Anthrax are currently playing US dates with Lamb Of God and will join Iron Maiden for their South American shows next month.