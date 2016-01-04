Anthrax stream Breathing Lightning

Anthrax have launched a preview of their track Breathing Lightning.

It’s taken from 11th album For All Kings, to be released on February 26.

Frontman Joey Belladonna recently said the watchword for the record was “variety,” adding: “We have a lot of room to move and grow. We’re capable of doing a lot of things – there’s so many different ideas. There’s going to be a lot to hear.”

For All Kings will be available in a range of formats, including box set, 2CD digipak, double-vinyl and standard editions.

Tracklist