Anthrax release Evil Twin video

Anthrax have launched a lyric video for Evil Twin – the first track to appear from their upcoming 11th album.

And guitarist Scott Ian has explained how he was inspired by the Charlie Hebdo magazine killings when it came to the lyrics.

Ian says: “I was very affected, as I have been with all the shootings at schools and movie theatres. I can’t figure out what would cause someone to think that was the right thing to do.

“‘I’ll show the world. I’ll make my God happy.’ It’s just such bullshit. I’m not bagging on religion.

“But people who go to that extreme, who feel they have become judge, jury and executioner over their fellow man, because you or I don’t believe the same thing they do – I think that’s the evil twin of humanity.”

The follow-up to 2011’s Worship Music is expected early next year. Anthrax tour the UK with Slayer in November.