Anthrax's Scott Ian excited to fly on Maiden jet

Scott Ian says his whole life has been leading up to flying in Iron Maiden’s private plane.

Anthrax will jet across South America with Maiden next month on the metal band’s The Book Of Souls World tour.

Despite knowing about the plan for months, guitarist Ian says that reality only hit him after he watched a video of Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson landing Ed Force One in Florida.

Ian tells TeamRock: “We’re actually flying on a Boeing 747 that says Iron Maiden on the side – with Iron Maiden. I finally understand what I’ve been doing all this time. It’s all been leading up to this.

“I saw Maiden support Priest on the Killers tour in 1981 in New York, and 35 years later I’m flying on a jet with them.”

Ian’s looking forward to playing in front of 75,000 people in Santiago, Chile, in March, but says seeing Iron Maiden perform will be an amazing experience.

He adds: “I’ve always wanted to do that as a fan, see Maiden in South America. Ask any band where their best gig is, and they’ll say Chile, Argentina or Brazil. It’s so insane down there.

“From a fan’s point of view, you get to see Maiden in front of those crowds. Even if I wasn’t playing the gigs, just to be a fly on the wall on the plane and get to go to the shows would be enough for me. I’m very excited.”

Maiden are currently on tour in support of 2015 album The Book Of Souls in North America. Anthrax will join them in South America to promote their latest record, For All Kings – out on February 26.

IRON MAIDEN BOOK OF SOULS WORLD TOUR 2016

Feb 26: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Feb 28: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV

Mar 01: Monterrey Teatro Banamex, Mexico

Mar 03: Mexico City Sports Palace, Mexico

Mar 04: Mexico City Sports Palace, Mexico

Mar 06: San Salvador Estadio Jorge Magico Gonzalez, El Salvador

Mar 08: San Jose Estadio Ricardo Saprissa, Costa Rica

Mar 11: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Mar 13: Cordoba Estadio Mario Kempes, Argentina

Mar 15: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez Sarsfield, Argentina

Mar 17: Rio De Janeiro HSBC Arena, Brazil

Mar 19: Belo Horizonte Esplanada Do Mineirao, Brazil

Mar 22: Brasilia Nilson Nelson Arena, Brazil

Mar 24: Fortaleza Ginasio Olimpico, Brazil

Mar 26: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Mar 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 01: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Apr 03: Toronto Air Canada Center, ON

Apr 05: Detroit Palace of Auburn Hills, MI

Apr 06: Chicago United Center, IL

Apr 08: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB

Apr 10: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Apr 11: Tacoma Dome, WA

Apr 13: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Apr 15: Los Angeles Forum, CA

Apr 16: LA Forum, CA

Apr 20: Tokyo Ryogoku Kokugikan, Japan

Apr 21: Tokyo Ryogoku Kokugikan, Japan

Apr 24: Beijing LeSports Center, China

Apr 26: Shanghai Mercedes Benz Arena, China

Apr 29: Christchurch Horncastle Arena, New Zealand

May 01: Aucklane Vector Arena, New Zealand

May 04: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 06: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia

May 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

May 12: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 14: Perth Arena, Australia

May 18: Cape Town Grand Arena, South Africa

May 21: Johannesburg Carnival City Festival Lawns, South Africa

May 27: Dortmund Rock Im Revier Festival, Germany

May 29: Munich Rockavaria Festival, Germany

May 31: Berlin The Waldbuehne, Germany

Jun 03: Lucerne Sonisphere Allmend Rockt, Switzerland

Jun 05: Rock In Vienna Festival, Austria

Jun 08: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

Jun 10:Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 12:Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 15:Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Jun 17: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Jun 23: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania

Jun 25: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia

Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jul 03:Wroclaw Stadium, Poland

Jul 05: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia

Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 11: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Jul 13: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Jul 16: Barcelona Rock Fest

Jul 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Jul 24: Rome Rock in Rome Sonisphere, Italy

Jul 26: trieste Piazza dell’Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 27: Split Spaladium Arena, Croatia

Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany