Maiden to stream Ed Force One's UK arrival

Iron Maiden will broadcast the arrival of Ed Force One in the UK live on Periscope tonight.
The plane’s arrival at Cardiff Airport in Wales will be shown via the video app, with Maiden sharing info as it happens on their social media channels.
The 747 jumbo was expected to land in Wales at 10pm tonight (Wednesday, February 17) but bad weather has delayed the flight by about two hours. It will be piloted on the world tour by frontman Bruce Dickinson.
Maiden say: “Ed Force One, our new 747 jumbo, is all branded-up, ready to go and Bruce has his shiny new 747 type rating so he can fly the plane.
“Ed Force One flies into the UK on Wednesday evening and IronMaiden.com will be at Cardiff Airport, stepladder and phone in hand, to bring you the first footage live on Periscope. Keep an eye on the website or our social media channels for details - we’re @ironmaiden on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
“As we initially announced, we’ll be using Ed Force One right around the world as usual but also including the first few shows in Europe this time, making this the first time EF1 has visited Europe on tour.
“However after the Swedish show at Gothenburg Ullvei Stadium on June 17 we’ll be reverting to our traditional truck & bus touring methods as logistically this makes much more sense considering the lesser distances involved and airport parameters.”
Fans can also track the flight’s progress from Dubai to Cardiff via FlightRadar.
The world tour, in support of latest album The Book Of Souls, kicks off in Florida on February 24.
IRON MAIDEN BOOK OF SOULS WORLD TOUR 2016
Feb 24: Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL
Feb 26: Tulsa BOK Center, OK
Feb 28: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV
Mar 01: Monterrey Teatro Banamex, Mexico
Mar 03: Mexico City Sports Palace, Mexico
Mar 04: Mexico City Sports Palace, Mexico
Mar 06: San Salvador Estadio Jorge Magico Gonzalez, El Salvador
Mar 08: San Jose Estadio Ricardo Saprissa, Costa Rica
Mar 11: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile
Mar 13: Cordoba Estadio Mario Kempes, Argentina
Mar 15: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez Sarsfield, Argentina
Mar 17: Rio De Janeiro HSBC Arena, Brazil
Mar 19: Belo Horizonte Esplanada Do Mineirao, Brazil
Mar 22: Brasilia Nilson Nelson Arena, Brazil
Mar 24: Fortaleza Ginasio Olimpico, Brazil
Mar 26: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
Mar 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Apr 01: Montreal Bell Centre, QC
Apr 03: Toronto Air Canada Center, ON
Apr 05: Detroit Palace of Auburn Hills, MI
Apr 06: Chicago United Center, IL
Apr 08: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB
Apr 10: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC
Apr 11: Tacoma Dome, WA
Apr 13: Denver Pepsi Center, CO
Apr 15: Los Angeles Forum, CA
Apr 16: LA Forum, CA
Apr 20: Tokyo Ryogoku Kokugikan, Japan
Apr 21: Tokyo Ryogoku Kokugikan, Japan
Apr 24: Beijing LeSports Center, China
Apr 26: Shanghai Mercedes Benz Arena, China
Apr 29: Christchurch Horncastle Arena, New Zealand
May 01: Aucklane Vector Arena, New Zealand
May 04: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
May 06: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia
May 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia
May 12: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia
May 14: Perth Arena, Australia
May 18: Cape Town Grand Arena, South Africa
May 21: Johannesburg Carnival City Festival Lawns, South Africa
May 27: Dortmund Rock Im Revier Festival, Germany
May 29: Munich Rockavaria Festival, Germany
May 31: Berlin The Waldbuehne, Germany
Jun 03: Lucerne Sonisphere Allmend Rockt, Switzerland
Jun 05: Rock In Vienna Festival, Austria
Jun 08: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands
Jun 10:Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 12:Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 15:Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
Jun 17: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Jun 23: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania
Jun 25: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia
Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary
Jul 03:Wroclaw Stadium, Poland
Jul 05: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic
Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia
Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain
Jul 11: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Jul 13: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain
Jul 16: Barcelona Rock Fest
Jul 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Jul 24: Rome Rock in Rome Sonisphere, Italy
Jul 26: trieste Piazza dell’Unita D’Italia, Italy
Jul 27: Split Spaladium Arena, Croatia
Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany