Benante misses latest Anthrax tour

Euro dates go ahead with Jon Dette behind kit again

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante is missing another tour with his band.

The thrash icons began a European run of dates this week, which sees them returning to the UK next month.

But Benante, who’s been absent for a number of shows in recent years, has been replaced once again by Jon Dette.

The band haven’t given a reason for the lineup change. Benante underwent surgery in 2013 for carpal tunnel syndrome in his wrist. In April he said: “Playing a show five or more times a week just isn’t realistic right now. I figure I can play for maybe three weeks at a time, but then I have to let it rest.”

Anthrax will release their 11th album early next year. They revealed lead track Evil Twin this week.

