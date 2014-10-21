Trending

Phillips anthology launch delayed

Genesis man’s Harvest Of The Heart set, which includes 10 unreleased tracks, won’t appear until next month

Anthony Phillips has announced that the release of five-disc anthology Harvest Of The Heart has been delayed.

Originally set for launch on October 27, it includes 10 previously unreleased tracks alongside material from throughout the Genesis co-founder’s career from 1969 until the present. It’s described as “a definitive overview of Ant’s career as a recording artist.”

Phillips reports: “We’ve received confirmation today that due to manufacturing issues, the release date has been revised slightly to 10th November. Copies pre-ordered directly from Cherry Red are likely to despatch before this date.”

He recently revealed that his deal with Cherry Red will include the release of new material, saying: “Their enthusiasm has been both warm and infectious, encouraging me to take the plunge with a song-based album soon.”

Harvest Of The Heart features a total of 90 tracks. The unheard numbers – City Of Light, Nightjar, Slow Roller, Imperium, A Simple Truth, Vespertine, Forget-Me-Not, The Storm Of Windhover, Pas De Deux and Ringer – all appear on the fifth disc. Pre-ordered copies will be signed by Phillips.