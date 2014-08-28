Phillips' 5-disc anthology details revealed

Anthony Phillips has revealed the full tracklist for his five-disc anthology Harvest Of The Heart – including 10 previously unreleased songs.
It’s set for release via Cherry Red on October 27, but those who pre-order ahead of the launch will have their copies signed by the Genesis co-founder.
Harvest Of The Heart is described as “a comprehensive selection of recordings made between 1969 and the present day.” The label add that the six-hour set offers “a definitive overview of Ant’s career as a recording artist.”
Phillips recently confirmed his latest record deal will involve the release of new music, saying: “Their enthusiasm has been both warm and infectious, encouraging me to take the plunge with a new song-based album soon.”
Tracklist
Disc One
F Sharp
Silver Song (1973 single version)
Field Of Eternity
Wind-Tales
Which Way The Wind Blows
Henry: Portraits From Tudor Times
God If I Saw Her Now
Old Wives Tale
Scottish Suite - I. Salmon Leap
Scottish Suite - II. Parting Thistle
Scottish Suite – III. Electric Reaper
Scottish Suite – IV. Amorphous, Cadaverous and Nebulous
Scottish Suite – V. Salmon’s Last Sleepwalk
We’re All As We Lie
Now What (Are They Doing To My Little Friends)?
Paperchase
Disc Two
Wise After The Event
Um & Aargh
Sisters Of Remindum
Bleak House
Nightmare
Lucy Will (original mix)
Compression - Mike Rutherford
Poly Piece
Arboretum Suite: IV. Lights On The Hill
Frosted Windows (Variation I)
Prelude ‘84
Anthem 1984
The Women Were Watching
Disc Three
Falling For Love
The Ballad Of Penlee
Exocet
Sistine
April
She’ll Be Waiting
Let Us Now Make Love
Promenade
Suite: Sea Dogs Motoring: III – Sea-Dogs Air
Tears on a Rainy Day
Exile
Carnival
Elevenses
Tarka – Movement I: The First Year
Tarka – Postlude: The Anthem
Lucy: An Illusion
Disc Four
Stranger
Slow Dance (‘Harvest Of The Heart’ edited version)
Unheard Cry
Aubade
Sarah Blakeley’s Evening
Creation
La Dolorosa
Cathedral Woods
Serenita
Lifeboat Suite
Last Goodbyes (from The Living Room Concert)
Collections (from The Living Room Concert)
Sleepfall (from The Living Room Concert)
Gypsy Suite – Movement I: First Light
Gypsy Suite – Movement III: Evening Circle
Creatures Of The Magic Water – Opening Theme
Island Of Stone
Disc Five
Midway: Island of Life Opening Theme
Onza – Eater Of Souls
Jurassic Shark – Opening Theme
Flight To The Death
From The Jaws of Death – Touching The Face Of God
Ray’s Song
I Wish This Would Never End
Majestic Whales
Wildlife Flotilla
White Spider
Kissing Gate
Nocturne
King Of The Mountains
Circle of Light
Golden Leaves Of Fall
Courtesan
Speak Of Remarkable Things
River Of Life
City Of Light – previously unreleased
Nightjar – previously unreleased
Slow Roller – previously unreleased
Imperium – previously unreleased
A Simple Truth – previously unreleased
Vespertine – previously unreleased
Forget-Me-Not – previously unreleased
The Storm Of Windhover – previously unreleased
Pas De Deux – previously unreleased
Ringer – previously unreleased