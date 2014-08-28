Phillips' 5-disc anthology details revealed

Anthony Phillips has revealed the full tracklist for his five-disc anthology Harvest Of The Heart – including 10 previously unreleased songs.

It’s set for release via Cherry Red on October 27, but those who pre-order ahead of the launch will have their copies signed by the Genesis co-founder.

Harvest Of The Heart is described as “a comprehensive selection of recordings made between 1969 and the present day.” The label add that the six-hour set offers “a definitive overview of Ant’s career as a recording artist.”

Phillips recently confirmed his latest record deal will involve the release of new music, saying: “Their enthusiasm has been both warm and infectious, encouraging me to take the plunge with a new song-based album soon.”

Tracklist

Disc One

F Sharp Silver Song (1973 single version) Field Of Eternity Wind-Tales Which Way The Wind Blows Henry: Portraits From Tudor Times God If I Saw Her Now Old Wives Tale Scottish Suite - I. Salmon Leap Scottish Suite - II. Parting Thistle Scottish Suite – III. Electric Reaper Scottish Suite – IV. Amorphous, Cadaverous and Nebulous Scottish Suite – V. Salmon’s Last Sleepwalk We’re All As We Lie Now What (Are They Doing To My Little Friends)? Paperchase

Disc Two

Wise After The Event Um & Aargh Sisters Of Remindum Bleak House Nightmare Lucy Will (original mix) Compression - Mike Rutherford Poly Piece Arboretum Suite: IV. Lights On The Hill Frosted Windows (Variation I) Prelude ‘84 Anthem 1984 The Women Were Watching

Disc Three

Falling For Love The Ballad Of Penlee Exocet Sistine April She’ll Be Waiting Let Us Now Make Love Promenade Suite: Sea Dogs Motoring: III – Sea-Dogs Air Tears on a Rainy Day Exile Carnival Elevenses Tarka – Movement I: The First Year Tarka – Postlude: The Anthem Lucy: An Illusion

Disc Four

Stranger Slow Dance (‘Harvest Of The Heart’ edited version) Unheard Cry Aubade Sarah Blakeley’s Evening Creation La Dolorosa Cathedral Woods Serenita Lifeboat Suite Last Goodbyes (from The Living Room Concert) Collections (from The Living Room Concert) Sleepfall (from The Living Room Concert) Gypsy Suite – Movement I: First Light Gypsy Suite – Movement III: Evening Circle Creatures Of The Magic Water – Opening Theme Island Of Stone

Disc Five